It Can't Be Well For A Nation, Says Secondus, Where 94-year-old Buries 58-year-old Daughter

Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of Nigeria's major political opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says it cannot be well for a country in which a 94-year-old nationalist, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, had to witness the death of his 58-year-old daughter, Mr. Funke Olakunrin.

Olakunrin was shot and killed by gunmen many considered herdsmen but the Nigeria Police Force said were likely "armed robbers" along Ore road in Ondo State.

According to Secondus, the killing of Olakunrin was the high point of wanton killings across the country.

“It certainly cannot be well for a nation that creates an ugly situation where a 94-year-old Nationalist would be burying her 58-year-old daughter.

“This certainly is not Nigeria of our dream,” the politician stated this in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking further, Secondus said, "Former President Obasanjo in a timely tirade to the President on Monday raised all the issues and properly situated the security position in the country. He went further to highlight the implications of the current state of the nation and where we are headed if urgent steps are not taken.

“As national chairman of the main opposition party I cannot agree less with the former president.

“I cannot agree less with him where he said among other things that 'The main issue, if I may dare say, is poor management or mismanagement of diversity which, on the other hand, is one of our greatest and most important assets…'."

Continuing, he said: “The PDP urges President Buhari to respond appropriately to their timely advisories by declaring state of emergency on security in the country and go further urgently to address the issues raised in Obasanjo’s letter."