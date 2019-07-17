RUGA: We Won’t Succumb To Arewa Youths' 30-day Ultimatum-IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra has warned all groups threatening indigenes of South-East states over the RUGA settlement program of the Nigerian government, saying that it would not succumb to threats to change its stance on the policy.

The group said it was ready for physical confrontation at the expiration of an ultimatum issued by the youth wing of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) which was billed to end in 30 days.

Emma Powerful, secretary, media and publicity for IPOB, in a statement on Thursday, said, “IPOB is a peaceful movement and must remain so but we cannot allow anybody to trample on us, by forcing our people to release their ancestral land to them.

“We are aware that cattle business remains personal business in Nigeria and cannot change today. The community’s ancestral lands are gifts from God, handed over to us to dwell, which must not be taken over under any guise by the government or Fulani.

“We challenge Fulani Islamists terrorists including their Arewa youths to do their worst after the expiration of the so-called 30-day ultimatum as was widely reported in every national and international media.

“We are anxiously and eagerly waiting for them in whatever shape they may want it.”

