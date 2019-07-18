Army Commander, 20 Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe

Among the bodies reportedly identified was that of a captain and four soldiers. Their bodies have since been moved to the 7 division hospital in Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2019

An army commander and at least 20 soldiers have been killed in an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents in Yobe State, TheCable reports.

The troops were ambushed on their way from Borogozo in Yobe where the headquarters of the army’s 29 task force brigade to Benisheikh in Yobe, where they have a forward operating base (FOB). 

A military source in sector 2 headquarters of operation Lafiya Dole told TheCable that the incident happened around 6pm on Wednesday. 

“They were on their way to Benisheikh when they ran into the enemy. The commander of that brigade, a colonel, and about 20 soldiers were killed,” he said. 

Reinforcement was reportedly sent to the town and it was confirmed that the brigade commander had been killed.

Among the bodies reportedly identified was that of a captain and four soldiers. Their bodies have since been moved to the 7 division hospital in Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

Sources said one of the soldiers who escaped the ambush has returned to the base in Benisheikh.

In June, at least 28 soldiers were reportedly killed while the insurgents ransacked a military base in Gajiram, Nganzai local government area of Borno.

Musa Sagir, army spokesman, had not responded to a text message sent by TheCable as of the time this report was filed.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Zamfara: Two Kidnapped Nigerian Government Officials Released
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Celebrate With Me Boko Haram Or Face The Music, I've Returned To Maiduguri Invigorated, Boasts Newly Promoted Gen. Bulama Biu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Gunmen kill Soldiers, Kidnap Expatriate On Construction Site
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Ooni Visits Buhari, Says We Don't Want War In South-West
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Continuous Detention Of El-Zakzaky, Dasuki Is An Act Of Treason, HURIWA Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Frail-Looking Picture Of El-Zakzaky, Wife Emerges As Court Adjourns Ruling On Application For Medical Trip Abroad
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EFCC Hands Over Property Seized From Badeh To Voice of Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA: Clark, Adebanjo, Nwodo Knock Ango Abdullahi Over Calls For Northerners To Leave South, Urge Buhari To Intervene
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Agriculture Fulani Herdsmen: Buhari Blasts Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME We Killed Nigerian Bar Association Chairman For Cornering N18 Million -- Internet Fraudsters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA: We Won’t Succumb To Arewa Youths' 30-day Ultimatum-IPOB
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education Graduates Of Benin Republic Universities Can't Write Any English Word -NYSC Director General
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Chartered Plane For Federal Lawmakers To Cause Mischief In Edo, Edo Speaker Alleges
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive Whistleblower George Uboh Laments Detention In Kuje Prison, Exposes Confessional Letters Emefiele Wrote Police Admitting Missing N500bn
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Trump Survives Third Impeachment Vote At Congress
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Agriculture Ruga: Don’t Sell Land More Than 5 Hectares, Abia Government Warns Citizens
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: Divided Nation, Breakup Inevitable By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rapists To Be Castrated In New Law
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad