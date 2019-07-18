BREAKING: Pinnick Impeached As CAF First Vice President

Samoura will be in charge for an initial six-month period due to begin on August 1, with her team responsible to carry out a “full forensic audit” of CAF, whose President Ahmad Ahmad is facing an allegation of corruption.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2019

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Mr Amaju Pinnick, has been impeached as 1st Vice-President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

His removal took place on Thursday at CAF Executive Committee meeting,  after a well attended congress in Cairo Egypt.

Pinnick was elevated to the position after the corruption case brought against former Ghana FA President and CAF First VP, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

CAF executive committee on Wednesday agreed to allow FIFA Secretary General to take charge of the administration of CAF for a period of 6 months. See Also Corruption CAF President In Corruption Scandal As FIFA Begins Investigations 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

The FIFA Secretary is expected to take over the running of CAF in spite of objection by some Executive Committee members.

Ahmad was arrested over corruption charges in Paris last month, News Agency of Nigeria reports.

A Twitter user, Osasu Obayiuwana, who is in Egypt tweeted a message saying that it was unclear why Pinnick was removed.

SaharaReporters, New York

