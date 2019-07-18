Gunmen kill Soldiers, Kidnap Expatriate On Construction Site

Speaking on the incident, Obong Johnson Obosi, the clan head of Inen, said the community was doing the burial of one of their sons, Udoimo, when they heard gunshots and the residents ran away.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 18, 2019

Two soldiers were killed by suspected kidnappers at a road construction site in Ukanafun council area of Akwa Ibom.

An expatriate, working with Al Madal Construction Company, was also kidnapped by the same people.  

The incident happened on Wednesday while the expatriate was inspecting the construction of Ukanafun road construction project.

According to an eyewitness, Friday Idiok, the soldiers were killed while escorting the expatriate during the inspection. 

Idiok said the kidnappers took custody of the expatriate when they discovered the two soldiers were dead.

He said, “There was sporadic shooting here, two soldiers were killed. The gunmen also escaped with the soldiers’ guns and took the expatriate to their hideout. Everybody here is in panic. We do not know what the government will do on this matter.”

Speaking on the incident, Obong Johnson Obosi, the clan head of Inen, said the community was doing the burial of one of their sons,  Udoimo, when they heard gunshots and the residents ran away.

“The next report was that two soldiers attached to an expatriate working on the road construction project that links my community with Ukanafun have been killed and the expatriate abducted,” he said.

Obosi, who could not establish the nationality of the kidnapped expatriate, said soldiers from Ibagwa barracks arrived in their ambulance and carried the corpse of the soldiers to the morgue.

Confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria, on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Akwa Ibom, SP Odiko Macdon, said the command was aware of the incident and was working with the sister security agencies in the state to arrest those involved.

“We have received information about the unfortunate incident at the road project in Ikot Ibritam, Inen Ekeffe leading to Ukanafun. We are working with our sister agencies to identify, and arrest and prosecute those involved,” he said. 

Macdon appealed to residents of the community to remain calm and go about their normal duties, promising that security operatives would apprehend the culprits and bring them to book. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Zamfara: Two Kidnapped Nigerian Government Officials Released
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Celebrate With Me Boko Haram Or Face The Music, I've Returned To Maiduguri Invigorated, Boasts Newly Promoted Gen. Bulama Biu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Frail-Looking Picture Of El-Zakzaky, Wife Emerges As Court Adjourns Ruling On Application For Medical Trip Abroad
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Insurgency Ex-Presidential Aide Asks Buhari: Who’s Politicizing Insecurity In Nigeria?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Northern Leaders To Fulani Herdsmen: Come Back To North If South Isn't Safe, Secure To Live
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Governors From Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria Meet Over Violence, Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EFCC Hands Over Property Seized From Badeh To Voice of Nigeria
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA: Clark, Adebanjo, Nwodo Knock Ango Abdullahi Over Calls For Northerners To Leave South, Urge Buhari To Intervene
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Agriculture Fulani Herdsmen: Buhari Blasts Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME We Killed Nigerian Bar Association Chairman For Cornering N18 Million -- Internet Fraudsters
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA: We Won’t Succumb To Arewa Youths' 30-day Ultimatum-IPOB
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Graduates Of Benin Republic Universities Can't Write Any English Word -NYSC Director General
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Chartered Plane For Federal Lawmakers To Cause Mischief In Edo, Edo Speaker Alleges
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive Whistleblower George Uboh Laments Detention In Kuje Prison, Exposes Confessional Letters Emefiele Wrote Police Admitting Missing N500bn
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
International Trump Survives Third Impeachment Vote At Congress
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Agriculture Ruga: Don’t Sell Land More Than 5 Hectares, Abia Government Warns Citizens
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: Divided Nation, Breakup Inevitable By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rapists To Be Castrated In New Law
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad