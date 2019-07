The kidnappers who abducted Beauty Ogere, mother of Samson Siasia, a former Coach of the Super Eagles, has called in to demand N70m as a ransom.

76-year-old Ogere was kidnapped alongside two others at Odoni community, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Monday.

The kidnappers reportedly called Siasia with a foreign number to demand a ransom.

Details later...