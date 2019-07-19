67Minutes: South Africans Launch Hashtag To Honour Mandela

South Africans have created a special hashtag online, #67Minutes, to honour their hero of democracy, Nelson Mandela.

Mandela, a great democracy icon of Africa, led the struggle against apartheid in South Africa. He died on December 5, 2013, after suffering from a prolonged respiratory infection at age 95 after dedicating the most part of his life to the democracy of South Africa.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, visited Rx Radio, the Red Cross Children’s Hospital Radio to join them as a guest for a show.

He also visited the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital for his #67Minutes in honour of #MandelaDay2019.

South Africans and the rest of the world took to social media to honour late democracy and peace activist, Nelson Mandela through a special hashtag #67Minutes.

The hashtag was coined to honour the 67 years Mandela used in life since the beginning of his peace revolution and democracy of South Africans.

[Photos]: President @CyrilRamaphosa

visits the Red Cross War Memorial Childrenâs Hospital for his #67Minutes in honour of #MandelaDay2019. President Ramaphosa took part in a special radio broadcast interview with childrenâs radio station @RxRadioSA pic.twitter.com/IbIF3SDXup — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) July 18, 2019

President Ramaphosa arriving at @RXRadioSA in Rondebosch, a radio station by & for children at the Red Cross War Memorial Childrens Hopital where he is spending International #MandelaDay2019 being interviewed by the young radio anchors, Saadiq (14), Athule (16) & Talitha (15) pic.twitter.com/I4V18kh8mc — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) July 18, 2019

Also, the United Nations gave South African Tourism Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane, to address the informal meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

She reminded the Assembly about Madiba’s belief that all of us, no matter our background, can make a difference. She said Tata believed that every man, woman and child should take responsibility to change the world for the better.

âWe must further utilise the International Nelson Mandela day to interrogate & reflect on what more can be done to enhance our universal social protection systems and what sorts of targeted measures we can employ to reduce extreme poverty by 2030â-@mmKubayiNgubane #MandelaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/glLXFgkLle — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) July 18, 2019

Here is how other organizations and individuals celebrated Madiba on 2019 Nelson Mandela Day.

United Nations - "Racism must be opposed by all means that humanity has at its disposal." -- Nelson Mandela at UNHQ in 1990.

#FightRacism on Thursday's #MandelaDay & every day.

"Racism must be opposed by all means that humanity has at its disposal." -- Nelson Mandela at UNHQ in 1990. #FightRacism on Thursday's #MandelaDay & every day. https://t.co/E079bDDUg6 #TBT pic.twitter.com/jjE98Stanz — United Nations (@UN) July 18, 2019

FAO - “Do not look the other way; do not hesitate. Recognize that the world is hungry for action, not words. Act with courage and vision.” -- Nelson Mandela

On #MandelaDay, let's remember we can all take action to achieve a #ZeroHunger world.

âDo not look the other way; do not hesitate. Recognize that the world is hungry for action, not words. Act with courage and vision.â -- Nelson Mandela



On #MandelaDay, let's remember we can all take action to achieve a #ZeroHunger world. pic.twitter.com/ixpfg68Mf4 — FAO (@FAO) July 18, 2019

António Guterres – “Nelson Mandela was an extraordinary global advocate for dignity & equality. He exemplified courage, compassion and commitment to freedom, peace & social justice. On #MandelaDay, let's remember Madiba's life, embrace his legacy and aspire to emulate his example.”

Nelson Mandela was an extraordinary global advocate for dignity & equality. He exemplified courage, compassion and commitment to freedom, peace & social justice.



On #MandelaDay, let's remember Madiba's life, embrace his legacy and aspire to emulate his example. pic.twitter.com/4xT6LKShJK — AntÃ³nio Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 18, 2019

Shorty Blitz – “#MandelaDay2019 give as it was given to u before #payitforward #fullcircle”

Women in Nuclear SA – "For every woman & girl violently attacked, we reduce our humanity. For every woman forced into unprotected sex because men demand this, we destroy dignity & pride. Every woman who has to sell her life for sex we condemn to a lifetime in prison..."

Happy #MandelaDay2019 WiNners!

"For every woman & girl violently attacked, we reduce our humanity. For every woman forced into unprotected sex because men demand this, we destroy dignity & pride. Every woman who has to sell her life for sex we condemn to a lifetime in prison..."



Happy #MandelaDay2019 WiNners! pic.twitter.com/FsGSvgaSJ9 — Women in Nuclear SA (@SAnuclearwomen) July 18, 2019

St Teresa’s School – “The Senior Primary girls knitting squares for #mandeladay2019 #rosies”

Ofinni Oluwaseun Abel – “#MandelaDay2019

Check out awesome kids-remarks about #Mandela.

-"He is our hero"

-"He fought for a just cause"

-"He changed the world"

-"He fought for equality & won for us"

-"We enjoy the benefits of his struggles today"

- "#Equality + #Mandela = 1"

@Sdgsnysckano @ossap_sdgs”

#MandelaDay2019

Check out awesome kids-remarks about #Mandela.

-"He is our hero"

-"He fought for a just cause"

-"He changed the world"

-"He fought for equality & won for us"

-"We enjoy the benefits of his struggles today"

- "#Equality + #Mandela = 1"@Sdgsnysckano @ossap_sdgs pic.twitter.com/YWYZUDAl9z — Ofinni Oluwaseun Abel (@AbelOfinni) July 18, 2019

African YGN – “Today, the world remembers and celebrates #NelsonMandela. His relentless struggle against apartheid will always inspire people all over the world in their fight for justice.

HAPPY #MandelaDay2019 leaders!”

Today, the world remembers and celebrates #NelsonMandela. His relentless struggle against apartheid will always inspire people all over the world in their fight for justice.



HAPPY #MandelaDay2019 leaders! pic.twitter.com/k9ndvNOO2t — African YGN (@african_ygn) July 18, 2019

UNIC Lagos – “#Mandela was very much committed to the upliftment of the poor and vulnerable and the promotion of a culture of peace throughout the world.”

#Mandela was very much committed to the upliftment of the poor and vulnerable and the promotion of a culture of peace throughout the world. @RonKayanja @Freedomparkng #MandelaDay2019 — UNIC Lagos (@UNICLagos) July 18, 2019

basham baloch – “Once Mandela said “It is in your hands to make d world a better place” & it is impossible to make Balochistan a better and peaceful place under Pakistan’s occupation. We can change our World (Balochistan) by Education of Nationalism & Education against imperialism #MandelaDay2019”

Once Mandela said âIt is in your hands to make d world a better placeâ & it is impossible to make Balochistan a better and peaceful place under Pakistanâs occupation. We can change our World (Balochistan) by Education of Nationalism & Education against imperialism #MandelaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/BzkHnLiqh5 — basham baloch (@basham_baloch1) July 18, 2019

Dr.LeanneKealohaFox - “Do not look the other way; do not hesitate. Recognize that the world is hungry for action, not words. Act with courage and vision.” -- Nelson Mandela #MandelaDay #MandelaDay2019”