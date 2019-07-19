#67Minutes: South Africans Launch Hashtag To Honour Mandela

South Africans have created a special hashtag online, #67Minutes, to honour their hero of democracy, Nelson Mandela.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, visited Rx Radio, the Red Cross Children’s Hospital Radio to join them as a guest for a show.

He also visited the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital for his #67Minutes in honour of #MandelaDay2019.

South Africans and the rest of the world took to social media to honour late democracy and peace activist, Nelson Mandela through a special hashtag #67Minutes.

The hashtag was coined to honour the 67 years Mandela used in life since the beginning of his peace revolution and democracy of South Africans.

Also, the United Nations gave South African Tourism Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane, to address the informal meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

She reminded the Assembly about Madiba’s belief that all of us, no matter our background, can make a difference. She said Tata believed that every man, woman and child should take responsibility to change the world for the better.

Here is how other organizations and individuals celebrated Madiba on 2019 Nelson Mandela Day.

 United Nations - "Racism must be opposed by all means that humanity has at its disposal." -- Nelson Mandela at UNHQ in 1990.

#FightRacism on Thursday's #MandelaDay & every day.

FAO - “Do not look the other way; do not hesitate. Recognize that the world is hungry for action, not words. Act with courage and vision.” -- Nelson Mandela

On #MandelaDay, let's remember we can all take action to achieve a #ZeroHunger world.

António Guterres – “Nelson Mandela was an extraordinary global advocate for dignity & equality. He exemplified courage, compassion and commitment to freedom, peace & social justice. On #MandelaDay, let's remember Madiba's life, embrace his legacy and aspire to emulate his example.”

Shorty Blitz – “#MandelaDay2019 give as it was given to u before #payitforward #fullcircle”

Women in Nuclear SA – "For every woman & girl violently attacked, we reduce our humanity. For every woman forced into unprotected sex because men demand this, we destroy dignity & pride. Every woman who has to sell her life for sex we condemn to a lifetime in prison..."

Happy #MandelaDay2019 WiNners!

St Teresa’s School – “The Senior Primary girls knitting squares for #mandeladay2019 #rosies”

Ofinni Oluwaseun Abel – “#MandelaDay2019

Check out awesome kids-remarks about #Mandela.

-"He is our hero"

-"He fought for a just cause"

-"He changed the world"

-"He fought for equality & won for us"

-"We enjoy the benefits of his struggles today"

- "#Equality + #Mandela = 1"

@Sdgsnysckano @ossap_sdgs”

African YGN – “Today, the world remembers and celebrates #NelsonMandela. His relentless struggle against apartheid will always inspire people all over the world in their fight for justice.

HAPPY #MandelaDay2019 leaders!”

UNIC Lagos – “#Mandela was very much committed to the upliftment of the poor and vulnerable and the promotion of a culture of peace throughout the world.”

basham baloch – “Once Mandela said “It is in your hands to make d world a better place” & it is impossible to make Balochistan a better and peaceful place under Pakistan’s occupation. We can change our World (Balochistan) by Education of Nationalism & Education against imperialism #MandelaDay2019”

Dr.LeanneKealohaFox - “Do not look the other way; do not hesitate. Recognize that the world is hungry for action, not words. Act with courage and vision.” -- Nelson Mandela #MandelaDay #MandelaDay2019”

SaharaReporters, New York

