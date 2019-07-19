Ondo Communal Clash: Death Toll Rises To Four

Gbenga Akinpelumi, one of the locals that were attacked during a communal clash in Araromi Obu in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State is dead, SaharaReporters can confirm.

A relative of Akinpelumi, who does not want his name published, disclosed the sad news to SaharaReporters on Friday.

He said Akinpelumi sustained injuries from the gunshots which penetrated his abdomen.

"Akinpelumi could not survive the surgeries carried out on him by the doctors. Sadly, we lost him at exactly 12: 48 midnight on Thursday," the relative said on the phone.

Akinpelumi, a farmer, was among those injured and rushed to the Trauma and Surgical Centre, Ondo shortly after the clash between the locals.

The clash occurred between the people of Araromi Obu living in Ago Alaye town and the Ikale community in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the State.

Both southern communities in Ondo State were fighting over a "land" as no fewer than eight persons were injured while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed during the attacks. See Also CRIME Two Killed, Eight Injured As Ondo Communities Clash Over Land

With the sad development, the death toll in the community has risen to four while the remaining injured are still receiving various treatments in the hospital.

Meanwhile, it was gathered on Friday that the residents of Ago Alaye town in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state have now deserted the community over the fear of another attack.

This development led to the declaration of a 24-hour curfew on the town by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu with a charge on security agencies to beef up security in the nook and cranny of the community.

The governor has also embarked on an on-the-spot assessment of the communities with a warning that any person found culpable in the violence would be made to face the wrath of the law.

He said, “Our administration will not condone any form of criminalities in the state.”

The governor was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie, the Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Brig. Gen. Zakari Abubakar, and other security chiefs.

When he visited the palace of the Ajobu of Araromi Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola, the governor assured him of maximum security of lives and property of the people of the town.

He said, “Our government is ready to take action on Ago Alaye community if the violence persists.”

Akeredolu, who said security forces were on the ground to maintain peace and order, commended the monarch for maintaining peace in the community by appealing to the people against a reprisal.

“I have heard that you called your subjects that there should not be any reprisal. You have maintained peace within Araromi community. We thank you for that. We will not allow miscreant to disturb the peace in this community.”

At the palace of Abodi of Ikaleland, Oba George Faduyile, the governor pleaded with the traditional rulers in Ikaleland to caution their subjects.

Akeredolu added that the state government would set up a committee to look into the cause of conflict.