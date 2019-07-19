Probe Soldiers' Stealing Of Millions Of Naira, Reveal Identity Of Moneybag, Say HEDA, CISLAC

The two organizations said the "stealing of the money by soldiers" who should represent a qualitative moral fabric of the country raised serious questions about Nigeria’s commitment to the fight against corruption.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 19, 2019

Nigeria's federal lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives have been called upon to probe the recent stealing of hundreds of millions of naira by some soldiers detailed to escort a top government official.

Reports earlier in the week said the soldiers were detailed on July 11 to escort a bullion van backed with a convoy of Toyota Hilux and a Buffalo gun truck from Sokoto to Jaji. 

The soldiers, after they escorted the cash to Jaji airstrip were said to have refused to load the money into a waiting jet.

In a joint statement on Friday, Human and Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA) and Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre/Transparency International, Nigeria (CISLAC) said Nigerians needed full disclosure on the scandal saying it was a national embarrassment. 

The group noted that it was unfortunate that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Yusuf Buratai, had refused to speak on the embarrassing development. 

The two organizations said the "stealing of the money by soldiers" who should represent a qualitative moral fabric of the country raised serious questions about Nigeria’s commitment to the fight against corruption.

“We call on the National Assembly to probe this incident. The House Committee on Defence needs to provide the necessary clue. There is no doubt that the action of these soldiers will have a serious impact on the campaign against terrorism. The Senate should get to the root of this matter before it is too late. If nothing is done, other soldiers on the frontline may be encouraged to embark of stealing of national assets,” Olanrewaju Suraju and Anwalu Rafsanjani stated.

The groups said the Senate should unravel the owner of the money to either confirm or deny speculations that the funds belonged to Major General Hakeem Otiki, the General Officer Commanding, 8th Division of the Nigerian Army in Sokoto.

HEDA and CISLAC said that security operatives should be the best examples in any country’s campaign against corruption, adding that the theft indicated that the soldiers have no iota of discipline and respect for the President Muhammadu Buhari.

The groups said, “They dared the consequences of crime probably because they knew it was a trend in the armed forces. There is a major problem if security operatives have no respect for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed forces”. 

A few days ago, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) handed over to Voice of Nigeria a property belonging to a former military chief to the government by a court. 

The groups stated further: “We call on the National Assembly to treat this issue as a top priority. Who are these soldiers? How much was the money involved? Who owns the money? Is the money owned by an individual or by the country? Is the money the proceeds of crime? There are many questions waiting to be answered.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption NFF President Amaju Pinnick Reacts To Removal: I Have Differences Of Focus, Direction With CAF President
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Army Commander, 20 Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME We Killed Nigerian Bar Association Chairman For Cornering N18 Million -- Internet Fraudsters
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gunmen kill Soldiers, Kidnap Expatriate On Construction Site
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Residents Lament Incessant Robberies By ‘Omo Kesari’ Gang, Urge Sanwo-Olu To Intervene
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Passport Scam: EFCC Arrests Immigration Officer, 14 Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Pinnick Impeached As CAF First Vice President
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption NFF President Amaju Pinnick Reacts To Removal: I Have Differences Of Focus, Direction With CAF President
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Army Commander, 20 Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency Ooni Visits Buhari, Says We Don't Want War In South-West
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME We Killed Nigerian Bar Association Chairman For Cornering N18 Million -- Internet Fraudsters
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gunmen kill Soldiers, Kidnap Expatriate On Construction Site
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Lecturer Sacked By Ghana Varsity Recounts Ordeal, Vows Never To Go Back To Ghana
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA: Clark, Adebanjo, Nwodo Knock Ango Abdullahi Over Calls For Northerners To Leave South, Urge Buhari To Intervene
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Falana Faults Lawan’s Proposal For National Summit On Security
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Residents Lament Incessant Robberies By ‘Omo Kesari’ Gang, Urge Sanwo-Olu To Intervene
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion The Bare-Faced Lies, Fallacies Against Osinbajo By Oritsewunmi Adolor
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion There Was Never A Time Nigeria Spent $16bn On Our Power Sector During Obasanjo Era Or In The Last 46 Years By Ettu Mohammed
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad