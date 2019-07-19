REVEALED: Nigeria Is Infiltrated By Three Forces Behind Herdsmen, Says Gani Adams

Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland says Nigeria, particularly the south-west of the country is being infiltrated by three forces that are behind rampaging herdsmen, adding that he will no longer allow Yoruba people to be killed like fowls by the herdsmen.

He spoke to journalists on Thursday night after a condolence visit to Pa Reuben Fasoranti over the death of his daughter.

Fasoranti's daughter, Mrs. Olufunke Olakunrin was killed by suspected herdsmen last Friday on the Benin-Ore express road.

The 58-year-old mother of two girls had visited her father in Akure and was returning to Lagos when she was killed in a suspected failed kidnap attempt.

The Yoruba generalissimo said: “My own Aare Ona Kakanfo is a modern one. It is not that of the olden days where the Alaafin and some Yoruba obas with the Oyo Meesi will declare war and you can go to war. We have the structure of security on the ground, the entire security apparatus.

"We can no longer allow our people to be killed like chickens. We can't keep quiet while Yoruba are being killed like fowls. We are being cautious so that we won't be set up. And the law is there that we have to operate within its ambits that is one of the reasons we are being careful.

"We don't want a situation we walk into their trap because we realize that this ugly incident is being coordinated beyond our own scene."

Continuing, he stated: How can ordinary Fulani herdsmen be holding AK 47? In our findings, the AK 47 rifle goes for about N1 million and with many bullets. So, we are looking beyond ordinary Fulani herdsmen. We realized that there are some forces behind them in three phases.

"Those who strike in the bush, those who issued statements to back them and those who are strategists and give instructions to those that strike. Our problem in Yoruba land is that we do not prepare. We always react and when we tell our people to prepare, they employ a nonchalant attitude to it. We should stop becoming a paper tiger as Yoruba people. Let us talk less with more actions. When you come here you should not reveal your tactics about insecurity.

"We have to go back to the drawing board and map out a strategy and in a situation that they won't turn us to a rebel and with the information at my disposal is that they are just looking for a slight mistake to hang on to."

He also disclosed that he had been meeting with various organizations in order to map out a strategy on how to protect the region against attack from marauding herdsmen.

"Don't forget, that the governors are the chief security officers of their states and in a sensitive security situation like this, we have to be very careful not to jump the gun.

"I can tell you authoritatively that we are meeting as a group and even as stakeholders to map out strategies that will help us to complement efforts of the law enforcement agencies. I have seen this signal. I have the information. Last year, I wrote to our governors and a summit on security was held three weeks ago just within three hours we couldn't conclude that summit they left that venue.

"They are the chief security officer of their states and anything that happens within their state is an embarrassment to them.

"Don’t forget that they are the ones collecting all the security votes. As the Aare Ona Kankafo, I only use my personal fund. We are talking about someone that is ready to sacrifice anything for his own race and not reading political meaning to all that is happening," he explained.