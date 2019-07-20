AFCON 2019 Golden Boot Winner, Ighalo, Retires

- It's time to move, says Super Eagles striker

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2019

 

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo announced on Saturday his retirement from international football after winning the Golden Boot at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 30-year-old Shanghai Shenhua striker struck five times as the Super Eagles finished third in Egypt, bagging him the top scorer honours with two goals more than Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and Cedric Bakambu.

"It's been an amazing 5 years journey, but after the due consultation and extensive discussion with my family, I have decided it's time for me to retire from the national team," Ighalo said in a statement.

"It's been an eventful and most memorable opportunity to serve my country with pride, passion and contribute my quota to the development of our football.

"It's now time to concentrate on club football and give the younger players a chance to learn and grow."

Ighalo almost quit Nigeria duty after last year's World Cup following sharp criticism and even death threats, but was encouraged to stay on by Gernot Rohr, who Ighalo says stood by him "against all odds".  See Also Sahara Reporters AFCON 2019: Ighalo Wins Golden Boot, Algeria Conquers Africa As They Beat Senegal 1-0 0 Comments 3 Hours Ago

He repaid in full Rohr's faith in him, finishing top scorer in qualifying for the tournament before his impressive showing in Egypt, which featured a standout display as Nigeria knocked out defending champions Cameroon in the last 16.

Ighalo scored twice and set up Alex Iwobi's winner in a thrilling 3-2 win.

In total Ighalo scored 16 goals for Nigeria in 35 appearances, and he also captained the country´s Under-20 team to the 2009 World Cup, also held in Egypt, Agence France Presse reports.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption NFF President Amaju Pinnick Reacts To Removal: I Have Differences Of Focus, Direction With CAF President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pinnick Impeached As CAF First Vice President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports AFCON 2019: Ighalo Wins Golden Boot, Algeria Conquers Africa As They Beat Senegal 1-0
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Sports AFCON 2021: Nigeria Draws Sierra Leone, Lesotho, Benin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Helping the Nigerian Economy Stay in Shape
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Jonathan & NNPC’s Unbalanced Oil Revenue Accounts
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption NFF President Amaju Pinnick Reacts To Removal: I Have Differences Of Focus, Direction With CAF President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pinnick Impeached As CAF First Vice President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Security Breach At MMIA: FAAN Suspends Security Chiefs Indefinitely
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal After SaharaReporters Story, Justice Ekwo Releases AAC Judgment Copy
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Nigeria Is Infiltrated By Three Forces Behind Herdsmen, Says Gani Adams
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics United States Of Biafra: Asari Dokubo Urges Niger Deltans To Join South-east, Slams Northerners
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Apostle Suleman, Nnamdi Kanu, And FFK Are Merchants Of Dangerous Tribalism By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Free Speech Shi’ite Protest: We Have No Hand In El-Zakzaky’s Detention, Presidency Claims
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Father Rapes Daughter, 15, To Confirm Her Virginity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ondo Communal Clash: Death Toll Rises To Four
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Cultists Kill 300-Level OOU student
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gunmen kill Soldiers, Kidnap Expatriate On Construction Site
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad