AFCON 2019: Ighalo Wins Golden Boot, Algeria Conquers Africa As They Beat Senegal 1-0

Bounedjah gave Algeria a dream start in the second minute when his deflected shot looped over Senegal goalkeeper Alfred Gomis, and it proved enough for the 1990 champions to lift the trophy.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2019


Baghdad Bounedjah’s early goal propelled Algeria to a first Africa Cup of Nations title in 29 years after a fiery 1-0 victory over Senegal in Friday’s final in Cairo.

Bounedjah gave Algeria a dream start in the second minute when his deflected shot looped over Senegal goalkeeper Alfred Gomis, and it proved enough for the 1990 champions to lift the trophy.

Senegal lost to Algeria by the same scoreline in the group stage, and the long wait for a first continental crown goes on as coach Aliou Cisse, the captain of 2002 runners-up again fell short in the final, Voice of Nigeria reports.

Senegal were missing Kalidou Koulibaly, arguably Africa’s best defender, through suspension and his absence was quickly felt.

Algeria sat back and allowed Senegal to claw their way back into the game.

They had a major let-off in the second half when Ismaila Sarr burst down the right and fired a low cross into the middle.  See Also Breaking News 2019 AFCON: Algeria Defeat Nigeria, To Face Senegal In Final 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

Senegal thought they had won a penalty on the hour when Cameroonian referee Alioum Alioum pointed to the spot for a suspected handball by Adlene Guedioura, but the official reversed his decision after a VAR review.

Niang rounded an advancing Mbohli after a searching ball through from Cheikhou Kouyate but the forward sliced wide of the target from a tough angle, with the Algerian keeper then acrobatically tipping over a rasping drive from Youssouf Sabaly.

The final whistle provoked wild celebrations among the large contingent of travelling Algeria fans. It was a fitting end to a tournament that, with 24 teams for the first time, produced plentiful drama.

Player of the tournament

Algeria’s Ismael Bennacer was named best player of the tournament. The 21-year-old has been awarded with the accolade after a string of solid performances, as his country emerged as African champions.

Ismael Bennacer, AFCON 2019 Player of the Tournament

In seven games, Bennacer had three assists and two 'man of the match' awards, with 12 successful dribbles and 10 tackles won in the competition.

Golden Boot winner

Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo won the Golden Boot Award as the highest goalscorer in the tournament with five goals.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption NFF President Amaju Pinnick Reacts To Removal: I Have Differences Of Focus, Direction With CAF President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pinnick Impeached As CAF First Vice President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports AFCON 2021: Nigeria Draws Sierra Leone, Lesotho, Benin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Olympics Nigerian Olympics Silver Medallist, Gloria Kemesoude, Sleeps On The Streets
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Opinion Another Look At Philip Emeagwali, Without Bias
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Akpabio: Why Import Foreign Choristers For Xmas Carole?
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption NFF President Amaju Pinnick Reacts To Removal: I Have Differences Of Focus, Direction With CAF President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pinnick Impeached As CAF First Vice President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Nigeria Is Infiltrated By Three Forces Behind Herdsmen, Says Gani Adams
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel Security Breach At MMIA: FAAN Suspends Security Chiefs Indefinitely
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics United States Of Biafra: Asari Dokubo Urges Niger Deltans To Join South-east, Slams Northerners
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal After SaharaReporters Story, Justice Ekwo Releases AAC Judgment Copy
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Army Commander, 20 Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram In Yobe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Apostle Suleman, Nnamdi Kanu, And FFK Are Merchants Of Dangerous Tribalism By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Father Rapes Daughter, 15, To Confirm Her Virginity
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Cultists Kill 300-Level OOU student
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Free Speech Shi’ite Protest: We Have No Hand In El-Zakzaky’s Detention, Presidency Claims
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gunmen kill Soldiers, Kidnap Expatriate On Construction Site
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad