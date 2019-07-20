DPR Seals 33 Fuel Stations In Port Harcourt

- Conoil, Eterna, Forte Oil, Mobil and Oando affected

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2019

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Friday shut down 33 fuel stations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State over sharp practices.

Mr. Bassey Nkanga, Operations Controller of DPR in Port Harcourt, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a routine inspection of fuel stations in Rivers.

The department, he said, inspected 150 stations, and caught 33 under-dispensing and selling adulterated petroleum products to unsuspecting users.

The affected stations include Conoil Petroleum, Eterna, Forte Oil, Mobil and Oando, among others.

“The filling stations were sealed for cheating the public, in violation of stipulated rules guiding operations in the upstream and downstream petroleum industry.

“So far, of the 150 stations we visited in our ongoing surveillance in Port Harcourt, 33 stations have been sealed for selling adulterated products to the public.

“Other offences committed include operating without valid licence as well as selling products between N148 and N152 per litre, above the government’s approved pump price.

“Consequently, the 33 filling stations are presently under sanction of various fines,” he said.

Nkanga further said the department shut fuel stations which over-dispensed their products.

“For such filling stations, we found out that of every 10 litres dispensed, two litres were mistakenly given to customers free. 

“So, we simply stopped them from dispensing products, pending when such pumps are re-calibrated. We took this measure because we want the marketers to remain in business,” he said.

According to the DPR boss, severe sanctions await marketers caught still dispensing products or tampering with evidence after their stations had been sealed by government.

The department, he said, was currently working with security agencies to end activities of illegal petroleum products refiners and peddlers of adulterated products in the old Port Harcourt.

According to him, the synergy has led to many fuel stations being sealed and operators put out of the illicit businesses.

“We will not relent in our efforts to ensure full compliance to rules as stipulated in the guidelines of the petroleum industry. Severe sanctions await any marketer caught flouting the rules by adjusting their meters; hoarding petroleum products and operating without valid licence,” he added.

Nkanga urged the public to report any erring fuel station, to the department, promising that the department would always take prompt action, News Agency of Nigeria reports.

