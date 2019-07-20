Murdered Fasoranti Daughter To Be Buried On Monday Amidst National Disillusionment Over Herdsmen



Olufunke Olakunrin, the daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of Pan-Yourba socio-political group, Afenifere, would be committed to mother earth on Monday, July 22.

Olakunrin was killed by suspected herdsmen on Benin-Ore road.

Details of the funeral arrangements of the 58-year-old were contained in a poster seen by SaharaReporters.

In the poster, commendation night of tributes for the deceased will take place on Friday, July 19, at Harbour Point, Wilmot road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island in Lagos by 5 pm.

The burial ceremony will take place at Saint David's Anglican Cathedral Ijomu, Akure, by 11 am while the interment is expected to follow at the church's cemetery.

Born on June 11, 1961, Mrs. Olakunri was survived by her aged father, her husband, Mr. Idowu Olakurin and two daughters, Oyindamola and Oluwafeyisikemi.

Mixed controversial reactions have continued to trail the death of Olakunrin.

