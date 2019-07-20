Nigeria's Fragile State Is About Bad Economy – Oritsejafor

Pastor Helen Oritsejafor has called for a national dialogue to resolve challenges threatening the peace and unity of Nigeria, saying like a marriage the country would find peace through dialogue.

Oritsejafor, Matriarch of Word of Life Bible Church (WLBC) and Wife of former President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ayo Oritsejafor, made the call at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

Oritsejafor explained that America and Europe went through periods of severe challenges to their nationhood.

According to her, the time has come for the people of Nigeria to sit together and say among themselves ”something must be done”.

“We need to sit down and talk as a people and find a way to bring peace to our country and work towards meaningful development.

“I believe the Nigerian boat will not sink if we all work towards meaningful development of this country and avoid the things that divide us and dwell more on the things that unite us as a nation,” she said.

She further likened Nigeria to a family setting, saying the real problems confronting the nation were a reflection of the troubles in the homes.

“What we see as Nigeria’s fragile state is about the economy. It is about meeting needs and being able to keep the homes in order financially.

”The homes in this country are troubled and this has had a ripple effect on the society, the nation is a larger family,” she said.