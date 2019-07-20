Rise Of Cannabis, Tramadol: Buhari Approves Recruitment Of 5,000 Drug Enforcement Agents

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 20, 2019

 

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Col. Muhammad Abdallah (retd), says President Muhammadu Buhari has approved recruitment of 5,000 personnel for the agency to boost its manpower.

Abdallah made the disclosure on Friday at the public destruction of drug exhibits by Taraba Command of NDLEA in Jalingo.

He said increased consumption of illicit drugs among youths in Taraba was worrisome, appealing to families to live up to their responsibilities.

According to Abdallah, effective drug prevention must involve positive engagement of children, youths and adults with their families, schools, workplace and community.

The acting Commander of NDLEA in the state, Peter Odaudu, stated that the agency had assembled seven tonnes (6,963.80 kilogrammes) of deadly weeds and psychotropic substances for destruction.

Odaudu disclosed that the exhibits were seized between January 2003 and December 2018.

He listed cannabis, diazepam, rophynol, cough syrups with codeine and tramadol as the illicit drugs to be destroyed, adding that a court order for their destruction has been obtained.

Odaudu commended other security agencies in the state for their cooperation in the success recorded by the NDLEA.

SaharaReporters, New York

