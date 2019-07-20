UPDATE: Policemen Ask Busola Dakolo To Recant Confession Against Fatoyinbo By Signing Document

Operatives of the Nigerian Police are currently at the residence of popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola Dakolo.

A source, who spoke to SaharaReporters, said, "The men are harassing the Dakolos and trying to force them to sign a document from the Inspector General Of Police, Mohammed Adamu, stating that the confession made by Busola Dakolo is targeted at tarnishing the image of Biodun Fatoyinbo, pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly in Abuja, a move the Dakolo's are vehemently resisting." Breaking News BREAKING: Policemen Storm Busola Dakolo's Residence

Busola Dakolo had alleged that Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion raped her as a teenager in his church in Ilorin.

Sources at the Dakolo residence say the policemen numbering three are trying to force them to go to Abuja against their will.

Details later...

