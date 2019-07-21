Federal Lawmakers Visit Fasoranti, Pledge To End Killings

Ajayi Boroffice, the Deputy Senate Majority Leader, has said the legislative arm is not happy with growing security challenges that are bedevilling the country.

He spoke when he and other members of the National Assembly visited Pa Reuben Fasoranti at his residence in Akure to commiserate with him over the killing of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunri.

Olakunrin was murdered last Friday while returning to Lagos from Akure by suspected herdsmen.

Boroffice, who led the delegation of members of the National Assembly to Fasoranti's home, said the security challenges in the country were becoming worrisome.

He added that the incessant killings and attacks of people by herdsmen, who have turned the forests in the Southwest to a kidnap den, must be stopped.

According to Senator Boroffice, the National Assembly has been raising motions on the possible way to end the daunting security challenges.

He said, "We are concerned about what is happening (insecurity). We believe that action has to be taken to stop all the nefarious activities of these people (herdsmen).

"Though we have a role to play and something has to be done very urgently because we too are part of the government. We are fighting a war that has no frontiers, we are fighting those we don't know their location but with our conscious efforts, we would find solutions to it.

"The National Assembly would work with the executive to find lasting solutions to insecurity challenges in the country."

While reacting on the calls by some stakeholders to send the Fulanis from the South back to the North, Boroffice said that would be against the provisions of the constitution which provides free movement in the country.

“We are a nation where the constitution guarantees free of speech. I don't think the Senate can legislate on it. I believe people speak with emotion or out of anger or sentiment. I don't think that is enough for us. This shows concerns of Nigerians and this will actually activate the solutions the country wants to put forward to solve it,” he said.

The senator stated that the National Assembly would be ready to support any security ideas or initiative introduced by the executive to tackle banditry and kidnappings.

He advised politicians not to heat the polity with their utterances.