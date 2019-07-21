Nigerian Criminals Are Richer Than Policemen -Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari, the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Commander of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Intelligence Response Team, has said many criminals in the country are richer than policemen and are sponsoring lies against the police.



Kyari in an interview Punch warned criminals to engage in productive ventures rather than crimes.



Kyari said, “My advice is that the criminals should repent, become good citizens, do legitimate business and earn their living. They should know that there is no way they can be committing crimes and go free; we will not relent, we will get them and we will not forget.



“We know that these criminals are also not happy with us and what we have been doing. Some of them have been sponsoring lies against us. But it is normal; whenever you are fighting crime, they will fight back. These criminals have money and what it takes; they are even richer than us. They use the money to sponsor the publication of lies without even crosschecking whether it is true or not.



“This is our country; we don’t have any other country other than Nigeria. So when somebody brings lies against somebody, you investigate it to know whether it is the truth or not before you publish it; that is what we are recommending for our friends in the media.”

