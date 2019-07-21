Nigerian Students At OAU Attack Each Other With 'Sniper' Over Bedbugs

Obafemi Awolowo University OAU, Ile-Ife, poured 'sniper' (very dangerous insecticide) on each other's faces over bedbugs.

The two female students, who reside in Mozambique hall, engaged in a squabble after one accused the other that she infested her room with bedbugs.

The aggrieved student then proceeded to the 'sniper' at her colleague.

Another resident in Mozambique hall said: “We all shouted that it was unfair to do that but she said she was trying to kill bedbugs. The other one didn’t take it lightly; she started shouting and attempted to retaliate but we blocked her. We later reported the case to the hall warden and the case was resolved.

“When we got to the hostel, she started feeling pains and she suddenly took the 'sniper' and poured it on her opponent’s body too. One of us rushed to the school porter and she made calls. The two of them were then taken to the health centre.”

OAU has been in the news over report of its inhabitable hall of residents. The most notorious of the halls is the famous Obafemi Awolowo Hall, also known as Awo hall.

The university management has failed to renovate these hostels despite students protests and public outcries.\

Reacting to the 'sniper' fight, Abiodun Olanrewaju, OAU spokesman, said the two students had been treated at the school's medical centre.

“One of them wanted to use it ('sniper'), the other disagreed. That was the genesis of the matter.

“It was a minor disagreement involving two students over the use of 'sniper'. It has been resolved. The two students were treated at our health centre here," he said.