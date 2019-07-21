Olakunrin's Killing: Tinubu Calls For End Of Violence In Nigeria

“In the spirit of Funke, let those who love peace, regardless of religion, tribe or political affiliation, come together so that we do all we can to put an end to such criminality in our society.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2019

 

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has called on peace lovers to join hands and put an end to crimes in Nigeria.

Tinubu made the call during the commendation service and night o tribute in memory of late Mrs. Olufunke Olakunri, daughter of the Afenifere leader, pa Reuben Fasoranti at the harbour point in Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday.

Olakunri was shot dead by armed men suspected to be herdsmen last along the Benin-Ore expressway.

According to the national leader, late Mrs. Olakunri meant no harm and extended her goodwill to all.

Tinubu said, “All who encountered Funke attests to her goodness, nobleness, decency. She meant no harm to no one, extended goodwill and empathy to all. 

