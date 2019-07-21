Police Arrest Four Ex-President Jonathan's In-laws Over Theft of Jewellery, Valuables Worth N300m

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2019

Operatives of the Operation Puff Adder of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested four in-laws of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan over alleged involvement in the theft in his Otuoke home, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

The in-laws carted away jewellery, customized walking stick and other valuables worth over N300m.

The four persons included two brothers of former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, and two other ladies suspected to be members of Jonathan's family.

The two brothers of Patience were identified as Mowsor Princewill Oba and Boma Rasheed Oba. 

The other two female suspects have yet to be identified.

It was gathered that one of the arrested suspects, who is a member of the management staff of the Aridolf Resort, Hotel and Spa owned by Patience had  duplicated the keys to the rooms where the valuables were kept and perpetrated the gradual looting of the room.

It was gathered that after some domestic staff of the former president discovered the theft, he was informed and he quickly called in men of the Bayelsa Police Command to arrest them and recover the loot.

A source close to the former first family said that Patience was shocked by the theft. 

The source disclosed that the suspects were showing signs of remorse and regretted their action.

“They are already making useful confession to the police and some monies from the proceeds are being recovered,” the source said.
 

