Zamfara Killing: I'm In Constant Contact With Bandits, Says Nigeria Police Chief As Residents Carry Corpse To Government House

The state government recently released about 100 arrested bandits on amnesty.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2019

 

The residents of Jimrawa village in the Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State have taken remains of a  victim killed by bandits to the Government House in Gusau.

Bandits’ commanders in Birnin-Magaji Local Government Area of the state also had a peace talk, promising that attacks will stop in the state with the amnesty move of the government.

However, residents of Jimrawa village on Saturday took the corpse to the Government House as a show that the peace talk is not working.

The villagers who rode to Gusau, the state's capital, frightened the residents in the city who thought bandits were invading.

Usman Nagogo, the Commissioner of Police in the state, received the protesters.

According to the villagers, despite the peace accord reached by the government, the bandits are still killing innocent people.

They said over 30 people from the village had been killed by suspected Fulani bandits within the last few days, with the peace accord in place.

They said unless urgent action was taken, they would be left with no option but to flee from the village to avoid becoming victims of such attacks.

Nagogo, while receiving the group promised that the perpetrators would be arrested.

He said: “I can confidently assure you that the peace initiative by Governor Bello Matawalle which I lead in the state is working as can be seen in the release of kidnap victims and the repentance of several bandits.

"But that does not mean that the hardened criminals are no longer there, they are the ones that will perpetuate this. I’m in constant contact with bandit groups in all the bushes and our discussions have been positive leading to the peace we are now enjoying.

“On this Jirrawa issue, I have spoken with my contacts around the are and the repentant bandits promised to meet tomorrow and fish out the perpetrators of this latest attack and hand the culprits over to me; this is in the spirit of the partnership we are now enjoying.”

SaharaReporters, New York

