500 Prisoners Enrol With NOUN — VC

According to the vice-chancellor, all Nigerian prisoners are entitled to free education under the NOUN up to whatever level they choose to pursue their education.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2019

No fewer than 500 prisoners are currently enrolled with National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) to study various courses free-of-charge, Prof. Abdalla Adamu, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution has said.

Adamu made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono, in the company of the President of Commonwealth of Learning, Prof. Aisha Kanwar.

Earlier, the President of Commonwealth of Learning, Kanwar, appealed to the permanent secretary look into the problem of  Nigeria’s non-payment of annual dues to Commonwealth of Learning.

Kanwar also requested that Nigeria should appoint a representative to the Commonwealth of Learning to replace Hajiya Ladi Katagum who had successfully served out her tenure.

Responding, the permanent secretary said provision had been made under the 2019 budget to enable the ministry to meet its obligations to the organisation.

Echono also told the visiting President of the Commonwealth of Learning that the process was ongoing to ensure the replacement of Hajiya Katagum at the Commonwealth.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

