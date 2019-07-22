BREAKING: Supreme Court Rejects APC's Request To Review Zamfara Judgment

A five-man panel of the court, led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, in a ruling early on Monday, struck out the application marked: SC/377/2019 filed by the APC, seeking a review of the judgement.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2019

The Supreme Court of Nigeria Sahara Reporters Media

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for it to review its last judgment in which it voided the participation of its candidates in the last elections in Zamfara State.

A five-man panel of the court, led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, in a ruling early on Monday, struck out the application marked: SC/377/2019 filed by the APC, seeking a review of the judgement.

The court rejected an effort by the counsel to the APC, Robert Clarke (SAN), to take a second look at the decision given earlier this year.

More to come...
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics There Are Political Herdsmen De-Marketing Nigeria -Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Miyetti Allah: Cattle Rearing A Venture But Herdsmen Need Ease Of Doing Business
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity ‘#SayNoToIntimidation’, Aisha Buhari Responds To SaharaReporters' Story On Police Invasion of Dakolo’s Residence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N2 Trillion Wasted On Constituency Projects Since 2000 – Nigeria's Anti-Corruption Agency
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Enough Of Impunity, APC Tells Edo, Bauchi Governors Over Assembly Crisis
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial List: After 50 Days, Nigerian Senate Says No Ultimatum For Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion My Lord, Chief Justice Ibrahim Tanko You Gaffed Authoritatively! By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Four Ex-President Jonathan's In-laws Over Theft of Jewellery, Valuables Worth N300m
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Human Rights Fundraiser Launched For Nigerian Man Shot By US Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Counterfeit Drugs: Onitsha Traders Attack Policemen, Drugs Control Operatives
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Criminals Are Richer Than Policemen -Abba Kyari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Quizzes General Over Missing N400 Million In Botched VIP Escort
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Army Captain Ohakwe Died in Accident, Not Killed by Boko Haram - Report
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Rats Ate Baby's Ear At Anambra Hospital –Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International I Don't Believe Trump Is Racist, Says Ben Carson
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Dakolo House Invasion: Nigeria Police Impunity Has Reached New Low, Says Amnesty International
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics There Are Political Herdsmen De-Marketing Nigeria -Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Miyetti Allah: Cattle Rearing A Venture But Herdsmen Need Ease Of Doing Business
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad