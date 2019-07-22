Dakolo Vs Fatoyinbo: Police Transfer Case To Lagos For Thorough Investigation

The Nigeria Police Force has ordered the transfer of the ongoing rape allegation case by Busola Dakolo against Biodun Fatoyinbo, Founder and Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly church.

Mohammed Adamu, Inspector-General of Police, gave the order on Monday. He directed DIG Michael Ogbizi, Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Yaba, Lagos to take over the case.

Adamu, in a statement released by Frank Mba, Force PPRO, also stated that the transfer would ensure a speedy and thorough investigation into the rape petition against Fatoyinbo as well as “investigation of the complaint made by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo against the Dakolos.”

The Nation newspaper also reported that the transfer of the case would provide personal supervision to all parts of the investigation to ensure justice and fair-hearing to all the parties.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported the invasion of Dakolo's apartment by some personnel of the Police in an attempt to whisk the couple to Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The police, however, stated that its officers only went to deliver an invitational letter to the celebrity couple adding that the letter is “not synonymous with a warrant of arrest, and must not be construed to be one.”