Enough Of Impunity, APC Tells Edo, Bauchi Governors Over Assembly Crisis

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is in support of the decision taken by the National Assembly to resolve the crisis in Edo and Bauchi State Houses of Assembly.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, stated this while addressing a news conference on Sunday in Abuja.

”There was supposed to be a proper proclamation of the House of Assembly in Bauchi and Edo and in both cases, what happened has fallen short of the expectation.”

“So, do the right thing. You can deal with whoever you think is your problem; that is a different issue.

“Our only concern here is wherever – Edo, Bauchi, anywhere else, rule of law must guide whatever we do. Enough of impunity in the country, and we will not take it,” he added.

The APC spokesman said the party has demanded that the governors of Edo and Bauchi states obey the rule of law by ensuring that their State Houses of Assembly were properly inaugurated.

He insisted that the National Assembly was constitutionally empowered to take over the functions of any State House of Assembly found not capable of performing its functions.

Issa-Onilu explained that the APC aligned itself with the position of the federal lawmakers, stressing that their intervention in the crisis was in line with the constitution, Channels TV reports.

He said, “What should happen is the National Assembly is clearly empowered in a situation where it is clear that a particular House of Assembly is incapable of conducting its business.

“The law is clear on what should be done and we are glad to know that the respective chambers are already doing what they need to do.”