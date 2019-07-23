151 Repentant Boko Haram Members Returns To Borno

*19 teenagers, 132 adults

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2019

Repentant Boko Haram members Daily Trust

The Borno State on Monday says it has received 151 repentant Boko Haram members from the Nigerian Army for rehabilitation and re-integration into society.

This was made known by the Coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor, Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Shafa, while handing over the repentant insurgents at the Bulunkutu Rehabilitation Centre, Maiduguri in Borno.

According to Shafa, the insurgents were subjected to weeks of de-radicalization in Gombe.

Out of the 151 insurgents, 132 are adults and 19 are teenagers.

He disclosed that the people had acquired more knowledge in skills and thought in Islamic religious knowledge (IRK).

They were also offered as drug and psychological therapies during the training.

Shafa affirmed that he was sure that the “clients” have fully repented from their bad deeds, adding that Operation Safe Corridor was designed to encourage Boko Haram insurgents to surrender and to be re-orientated before they can rejoin society.

“The clients confessed their past misdeeds; denounced membership of Boko Haram group, asked for forgiveness and took oath of allegiance to Nigeria. I believe they are now good citizens to rejoin society,” he said.

Shafa lauded the state government for its support and efforts to assist the repentant insurgents to reintegrate into society.

Deputy Governor Umar Kadafur commended the federal government over implementation of Operation Safe Corridor to rehabilitate and reintegrate repentant insurgents into society.

Kadafur said the state government had adopted effective measures to accept the insurgents willing to voluntarily surrender and to create an enabling environment for them to rejoin the society.

He said the government had also directed community leaders to sensitize their people on the need to accept the rehabilitated insurgents, and warned against infringing on their rights.

The deputy governor added the state government would support the former insurgents to set up a business, to enable them to engage in productive activities and contribute to the development of society.

Tela Dandija and Kyari Buguma, some of the repentant insurgents, thanked the federal government for the amnesty granted to them and called on other insurgents to surrender.

They also called for support to enable them to set up businesses in their respective communities.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Celebrity Nigerians Knock Desmond Elliot For Seeking Ban Of Foreign Movies In Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Kabir-Yusuf, PDP Tender 241 Exhibits Against Ganduje At Tribunal
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari In Emergency Meeting With Security Chiefs Over Shiites Protest
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal BREAKING: Supreme Court Rejects APC's Request To Review Zamfara Judgment
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, Court Adjourns Senator Elisha Abbo Sex Toy Shop Assault Case
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 10 Years On, Boko Haram Conflict Causing Misery To Millions Of Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion My Lord, Chief Justice Ibrahim Tanko You Gaffed Authoritatively! By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Deputy Commissioner Of Police Killed In Police, Shiites Clash
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Quizzes General Over Missing N400 Million In Botched VIP Escort
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky: Amnesty International Knocks Nigerian Police For 'Recklessness' During Shiite Protest
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky: 54 Shiites Arrested, 3 Police Officers Shot, Says Frank Mba
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Shiites Deny Shooting Police, Channels TV Reporter During Abuja Clash, Claim Members Don't Carry Arms​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerians Knock Desmond Elliot For Seeking Ban Of Foreign Movies In Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Kabir-Yusuf, PDP Tender 241 Exhibits Against Ganduje At Tribunal
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Unpaid Salaries: Yahaya Bello, Kogi Governor, Receives N30.8 Billion Bailout From Buhari Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Trump's Government To Send Five Nigerian IDPs To United States
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Nigerian Boy, 17, Shot Dead In South Africa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari In Emergency Meeting With Security Chiefs Over Shiites Protest
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad