600 Homes Destroyed In Six Kebbi Local Councils --Emergency Agency

Makurdi Flood

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Kebbi State says flood has destroyed more than 679 houses in six local government areas of the state between May 2019 to date.

This was disclosed to journalists on Monday by the Director of the agency, Engr. Abbas Rabiu Kamba, in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, over 100 houses were destroyed by flood in Gwandu local government and more than 200 houses destroyed in Birnin Kebbi.

He added that in Bunza local government 139 buildings were destroyed.

Others, according to him included Dandi local government area with over 40 houses destroyed at Shiko village, another 50 at Jega (Alelu village) while Karaye village has over 150 houses destroyed in Maiyama local government area of the state.

“All this destruction was due to a heavy rainfall which resulted in flooding and eventual destruction of the houses. We thank God because we did not receive a report of any loss of live from these areas.”

Kamba said his office had written a support letter to the Kebbi state government to assist the victims involved, adding that a report is being compiled to the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA) for intervention.

He advised the people living in the water-logged communities to move to the upper part of the area and urged the residents to stop dumping refuse on water ways.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), he said, categorized Kebbi as one of the states that might face serious flood in 2019 as forecasted by the agency.