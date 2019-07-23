600 Homes Destroyed In Six Kebbi Local Councils --Emergency Agency

*No death recorded

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2019

Makurdi Flood

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Kebbi State says flood has destroyed more than 679 houses in six local government areas of the state between May 2019 to date.

This was disclosed to journalists on Monday by the Director of the agency, Engr. Abbas Rabiu Kamba, in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, over 100 houses were destroyed by flood in Gwandu local government and more than 200 houses destroyed in Birnin Kebbi. 

He added that in Bunza local government 139 buildings were destroyed.

Others, according to him included Dandi local government area with over 40 houses destroyed at Shiko village, another 50 at Jega (Alelu village) while Karaye village has over 150 houses destroyed in Maiyama local government area of the state.

“All this destruction was due to a heavy rainfall which resulted in flooding and eventual destruction of the houses. We thank God because we did not receive a report of any loss of live from these areas.”

Kamba said his office had written a support letter to the Kebbi state government to assist the victims involved, adding that a report is being compiled to the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA) for intervention.

He advised the people living in the water-logged communities to move to the upper part of the area and urged the residents to stop dumping refuse on water ways.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), he said, categorized Kebbi as one of the states that might face serious flood in 2019 as forecasted by the agency.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Agriculture RUGA: Stay Where You Are And Defend Yourselves, Miyetti Allah Tells Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Agriculture Ondo State Bans Activities Of Fulani Nomadic Herdsmen, Threatens To Arrest Defaulters
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Inconclusive Joint Investigative Visit (JIV): Gbaramatu Communities Again Cry Out Over New Spillage
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Flood Overwhelms Asaba, Destroys Official Documents, Files, Homes
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Cattle Colony: Katsina Government Allocates 5300 Hectares Of Land
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment 'The Entire Country Mourns' — Buhari Sympathises With Lagos Over Tanker Explosion
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion My Lord, Chief Justice Ibrahim Tanko You Gaffed Authoritatively! By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Deputy Commissioner Of Police Killed In Police, Shiites Clash
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Quizzes General Over Missing N400 Million In Botched VIP Escort
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky: Amnesty International Knocks Nigerian Police For 'Recklessness' During Shiite Protest
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky: 54 Shiites Arrested, 3 Police Officers Shot, Says Frank Mba
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Shiites Deny Shooting Police, Channels TV Reporter During Abuja Clash, Claim Members Don't Carry Arms​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerians Knock Desmond Elliot For Seeking Ban Of Foreign Movies In Nigeria
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Kabir-Yusuf, PDP Tender 241 Exhibits Against Ganduje At Tribunal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Unpaid Salaries: Yahaya Bello, Kogi Governor, Receives N30.8 Billion Bailout From Buhari Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Trump's Government To Send Five Nigerian IDPs To United States
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Boy, 17, Shot Dead In South Africa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari In Emergency Meeting With Security Chiefs Over Shiites Protest
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad