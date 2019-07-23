Media Groups Condemn Killing Of ChannelsTV Reporter, Precious Owolabi

Precious Owolabi

The Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) has condemned the killing of ChannelsTV reporter, Precious Owolabi.

The group comprises African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), Civic Media Lab, Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC), Daily Trust Newspaper, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), International Press Centre (IPC).

Others include the Media Rights Agenda (MRA), OrderPaper, Paradigm Initiative, Premium Times, Premium Times Center for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), Sahara Reporters, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), TheCable and the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ).

The coalition, in a statement on Tuesday, called for the prompt investigation of the incident.

Owolabi, an NYSC corps member serving with Channels Television, was hit by a stray bullet while covering the protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites on Monday 22nd July 2019 in Abuja.

This protest turned violent as officers of the Nigerian Police force attempted to disrupt the protest by members of the IMN.

The groups added, "The increasing attacks on journalists encroach on the freedom of the press and it behoves on the government and other stakeholders to conscientiously work towards laws and provisions that will guarantee the safety and security of journalists in the line of duty."

It called on relevant authorities to ensure justice prevails in the matter by bringing everyone complicit in the matter to book.