Ministerial List: Nigerians Express Anger, Disappointment Over Buhari’s Nomination

Almost two months after he was sworn-in for a second term in office, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, submitted the long-awaited ministerial list to the Senate for confirmation.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, announced the 43 nominees on the floor of the Senate immediately after a closed session held by the lawmakers.

However, Nigerians who had expected the president to include new but competent hands across the ethnic, religious and political divide were shocked and disappointed to see old faces again.

They took to the social media to express their disappointment and frustration concerning the list and the Buhari-led administration.

Reacting to the ministerial list on Twitter, @xavier_2flyy wrote: “Disappointed to see these bunch of failures being called back to handle ministerial positions. No technocrats, just a bunch of hopeless politicians.”

@collinsconel took a swipe at Festus Keyamo who also made the list by saying, “Keyamo has finally gotten what he sold his soul for.”

@Xavier Sankara tweeted: “We were waiting as if something new is(sic) coming.”

@Meka Majik was shocked about the exclusion of the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode. He asked a rhetorical question: “Wow. Akinwunmi Ambode not on the list?”

@realblessedness said: “ He will be coming in the second half or 'injury' time when jagaban usefulness must have become useless. For now, they can't toy with jagaban.”

@OtunbaCash said: “Sorry for Ambode used and dumped.”

@Gabriel54032459 responded thus: “It's all over. So this is the crack team you could come up with?”

He added, “If he has his way, it is northerners that will fill that list. Ministers are chosen from all Nigerian states. He has no choice. I'm sure you never knew this. How many women are on Buhari's list? Dig that.”

On Facebook, Victor Eddy wrote: “Congratulations. I believe all of them meet up with APC kind of integrity. Those I know.”

Godwin David responded by saying: “Different form of the same thing--Isaac Newton. Imagine the names it took APC forever to compile.”

Buhari Commiserates With Families of Channels TV Reporter, DCP killed In Shiite Protest

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolence message to the families of Precious Owolabi, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving with Channels Television, and Usman Umar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, killed by stray bullets during the clash between members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and the police on Monday.

There was a violent clash between members of the Islamic group who are protesting the continuous detention of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the group.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a series of tweets via his official Twitter handle commiserated with the management of Channels Television and the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said: "I most deeply commiserate with the families of Precious Owolabi, an NYSC member with @channelstv, & Deputy Commissioner of @PoliceNG, Usman Umar, of the FCT Police Command, who died during the violent protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in Abuja yesterday.

"Condolences also to the management and staff of Channels TV, and the Police leadership, over the sad and regrettable loss. We salute their commitment to remaining steadfast and dedicated to their professional callings, even in this time of grief."

President Buhari reassured Nigerians of safety while stating that the perpetrators of the violence would be punished.

"I want to reassure residents of Abuja in particular and the country, in general, to go about their lawful activities without fear. The leadership of our security and law enforcement agencies are taking action to safeguard the nation against such mindless attacks.

"Let nobody or group doubt or test our will to act in the higher interest of the majority of our citizens.

May the Almighty God grant rest to the souls of the departed and speedy recovery to the injured," he said.

