Senate Postpones Vacation To Screen Buhari's Ministerial Nominees

According to Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, Chairman of the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Media and Publicity, the upper chamber decided to allow it do a "thorough job" in the screening of the 43 ministerial nominees."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2019

The Senate on Tuesday postponed its annual vacation scheduled to start this week.

The annual vacation was initially billed to start on Friday, July 26th 2019.

However, the upper house decided to enable it to screen the 43 names on the ministerial list submitted to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, Chairman of the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Media and Publicity, the upper chamber decided to allow it do a "thorough job" in the screening of the 43 ministerial nominees."

Adeyeye said the Senate would also suspend its rules to allow the screening to last till as late as 10 pm from Wednesday.

He added that the Senate would also sit on Friday and Monday which are usually not plenary days “so that we can finish the screening exercise between Wednesday and end of next week."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ex-Ministers Dropped By Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial List: Nigerians Express Anger, Disappointment Over Buhari’s Nomination
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerians Knock Desmond Elliot For Seeking Ban Of Foreign Movies In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Kabir-Yusuf, PDP Tender 241 Exhibits Against Ganduje At Tribunal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari In Emergency Meeting With Security Chiefs Over Shiites Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram 151 Repentant Boko Haram Members Return To Borno
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion My Lord, Chief Justice Ibrahim Tanko You Gaffed Authoritatively! By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Ex-Ministers Dropped By Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Deputy Commissioner Of Police Killed In Police, Shiites Clash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Armed Miyetti Allah Vigilantes Now Manning Ondo Highways --Barrister Ajulo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Quizzes General Over Missing N400 Million In Botched VIP Escort
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Unpaid Salaries: Yahaya Bello, Kogi Governor, Receives N30.8 Billion Bailout From Buhari Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Tension In Abuja As Shiite Regroup For Fresh Protest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky: 54 Shiites Arrested, 3 Police Officers Shot, Says Frank Mba
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education Trump's Government To Send Five Nigerian IDPs To United States
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boris Johnson Emerges UK Prime Minister, Leader Of Conservative Party
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky: Amnesty International Knocks Nigerian Police For 'Recklessness' During Shiite Protest
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial List: Nigerians Express Anger, Disappointment Over Buhari’s Nomination
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad