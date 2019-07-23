Senate Postpones Vacation To Screen Buhari's Ministerial Nominees

The Senate on Tuesday postponed its annual vacation scheduled to start this week.

The annual vacation was initially billed to start on Friday, July 26th 2019.

However, the upper house decided to enable it to screen the 43 names on the ministerial list submitted to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, Chairman of the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Media and Publicity, the upper chamber decided to allow it do a "thorough job" in the screening of the 43 ministerial nominees."

Adeyeye said the Senate would also suspend its rules to allow the screening to last till as late as 10 pm from Wednesday.

He added that the Senate would also sit on Friday and Monday which are usually not plenary days “so that we can finish the screening exercise between Wednesday and end of next week."

