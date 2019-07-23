Unpaid Salaries: Yahaya Bello, Kogi Governor, Receives N30.8 Billion Bailout From Buhari Government

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State says the Central Bank of Nigeria has paid the balance of N30.8 billion bailout to his government.

Bello made this known at the Government House, during the unveiling of a chapel building in Lokoja, the state capital.

The CBN had in 2016 released N20 billion of the fund to Kogi state.

Bello, therefore, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the bailout and the CBN for the release of the fund.

Further, he expressed his gratitude to the elders of Igala for appealing to the president for quick release of the fund.

“At this juncture, let me announce that we have our bailout of N30.8bn in our account,” the governor said.