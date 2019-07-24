Abuja Residents Lament As Shiite, Police Clash Grounds Activities At Wuse Market

For many days now, members of the IMN have been protesting the continued detention of their leader, Shiek Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2019

Commercial activities were grounded in the Wuse market area in Abuja when the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria clashed with the operatives of the Nigerian Police Force on Wednesday.

Many Nigerians, who witnessed the clash, narrated their experience on Twitter while lamenting that the clash disrupted trading at the popular Wuse market.

Expressing concern over the fresh clash, @Biba_orion said, "The soldiers and police around Wuse market/Berger scared me. Are we safe in this FCT?”

Another Nigerian, @TTgovernment, wrote, "The Wuse market area of Abuja F.C.T has been blocked by the Nigerian Police Force due to a report of another riot from the Shiite. Innocent Nigerians are in the market are not allowed to leave."

Describing her experience, @Adaobiiiii wrote, "So I'm driving to Wuse 2 using that Mabushi flyover and there are police blockades everywhere. Everywhere was rowdy so there was definitely something wrong. Suddenly everyone started turning back or abandoning their vehicles. Bear in mind it's raining heavily here and I can barely see."

Another eyewitness, @buchionyegbule, said, "Had to detour around Zone 6 while heading to Zone 3 neighbourhood as the road to Wuse Market from Berger is cordoned off by security personnel, due to the IMN folks(protest). Can't see beyond the cordoned off area so I can't say what's happening."

 

Details later…

