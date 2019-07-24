Akeredolu’s Wife Leads March Against Rape

The Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, has called for legislation that will ensure stiffer penalties for rapists and child abusers.

Mrs Akeredolu spoke in Akure, the state capital during a “Walk Against rape” programme organised to raise awareness about the increase in rape cases in Nigeria.

The walk is coming on the heels of the high rate of rape and child defilement in Ondo State.

The awareness walk, which began from the Deji’s palace was attended by officials of the Ministry of Women Affairs, BRECAN, and others in attendance.

The governor’s wife, who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Titi Adeyemi, said all hands must be on deck to nip rape in the bud in society.

She said the office of the first lady was ready to bring all cases of rape in Ondo State to a logical conclusion.

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, assured the protesters that Akure kingdom would partner the government and relevant non-governmental organizations to eradicate rape and child defilement in the state.

Others who attended the walk included special assistants to the wife of the governor on gender, research and documentation, Tope Daniyan and Roland Iheloghara (Social Media). They described the awareness walk as necessary in eradicating the scourge of rape in Ondo State.

The special assistant to the wife of the governor on media, Tobi Fademi, said the awareness campaign was held simultaneously in all the 18 local government areas of the state.

