Buhari Swears In Tanko As Chief Justice Of Nigeria

The swearing-in took place at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Buhari had sent Tanko’s name to the Senate on July 11, 2019, for screening after which he was confirmed for the post by the lawmakers.

Tanko was appointed as acting CJN in January 2019 after Justice Walter Onnoghen was suspended based on false declaration of asset.

 

