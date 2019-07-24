Group Mourns Victims of El-Zakzaky Protest

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2019

The Nigerians Unite Against Terror (NUAT) is grieving over those killed in the clash between members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria and the Nigeria Police Force.

The clash on Monday during the #FreeZakzaky protest led to the death of a police officer, DCP Usman Umar, a youth corps member serving with ChannelsTV, Precious Owolabi, as well as seven Shiites.

Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, Convener of NUAT, described the death as “disturbing” while calling for calm and peace between the parties involved.

Okei-Odumakin said, “We send our heartfelt condolences to all the families who lost their dear ones, Channels TV and the Nigerian police.

“We use this opportunity to appeal to the government to obey the rule of law on El-Zakzaky so as to forestall future occurrences of such dastardly acts.

“Our polity is already overheated, adding the Shiites violent protests to this, the outcome can best be imagined than experienced. The charged polity is being overheated by these developments.”

She urged the Nigerian government to do everything within its power to ensure that it restores peace and order in the country and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

SaharaReporters, New York

