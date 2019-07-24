Ministerial List: Senate Begins Screening of Ministerial Nominees, May Extend Sitting To Night

The nominees arrived the National Assembly amidst tight security as journalists were prevented from gaining access

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2019

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday has commenced the screening of 43 ministerial nominees submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari with an Okechukwu Ogah a nominee from Abia taking his turn.  

Some of the nominees arrived the National Assembly amidst tight security as journalists were prevented from gaining access into the office of the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang.

The former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, was sighted at the complex.

It is not likely that the senate will conclude the screening today and it may extend the sitting to evening.
 

