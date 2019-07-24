Ministerial List: Women Lament Low Representation

Some women in Nigeria have taken to the social media to express their displeasure with the low representation of women among the ministers appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari sent the list of his ministers to the National Assembly on Tuesday for screening.

Of the 42 appointees, seven are women.

Reacting to this, Kadaria Ahmed, a renowned journalist and broadcaster said this "is way too small".

The seven women who made the list included Sharon Ikeazor, Zainab Ahmed, Gbemisola Saraki, Ramatu Tijjani-Aliyu, Sadiya Farouk, Mariam Katagun and Pauline Tallen.

Similarly, Olamide Orekunrin, a medical doctor and Managing director of Flying Doctors Nigeria, condemned the low representation of women in the cabinet.

Orekunrin, who is known as Dr. Ola Brown on Twitter, said: "Women are the ultimate magas of Nigeria though. Some states make up 0.4% of the population, that get a quota. But women make up 50% and we don't get any quota."