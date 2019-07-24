Police Arrest 12 Shiite Protesters In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested another 12 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, bringing the figure to 67 arrested in two days.

The Shia group hit the street of Abuja after a fatal clash with the police that led to the death of 11 people on Monday.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Abuja police command's spokesperson, said after the arrest of the protesters that the police were alerted of the "violent protesters".

He said, "While the police were mourning the death of patriotic and resourceful DCP Usman Umar who was killed yesterday during a violent protest by members of the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), the attention of FCT Police Command was again drawn to a similar protest by the group today at Banex area, Abuja.

"The Police operatives moved swiftly to the scene and arrested twelve members of the sect.

“The Police operatives moved swiftly to the scene and arrested twelve members of the sect.

“The twelves suspects arrested are currently being interrogated by the team of police detectives.”

He noted that the police had beefed up security in the Federal Capital Territory and to protect lives and property.

The police had on Monday lost Umar while three other officers were injured when the police moved in to disperse hundreds of protesters.

A ChannelsTV reporter, Precious Owolabi, was also hit by a bullet and later died in hospital.