Police Arrest 12 Shiite Protesters In Abuja

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Abuja police command's spokesperson, said after the arrest of the protesters that the police were alerted of the "violent protesters".

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2019

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested another 12 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, bringing the figure to 67 arrested in two days.

The Shia group hit the street of Abuja after a fatal clash with the police that led to the death of 11 people on Monday.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Abuja police command's spokesperson, said after the arrest of the protesters that the police were alerted of the "violent protesters".

He said, “While the police were mourning the death of patriotic and resourceful DCP Usman Umar who was killed yesterday during a violent protest by members of the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), the attention of FCT Police Command was again drawn to a similar protest by the group today at Banex area, Abuja. See Also Sahara Reporters Group Mourns Victims Of El-Zakzaky Protest 0 Comments 13 Minutes Ago

“The Police operatives moved swiftly to the scene and arrested twelve members of the sect.

“The twelves suspects arrested are currently being interrogated by the team of police detectives.”

He noted that the police had beefed up security in the Federal Capital Territory and to protect lives and property. See Also Sahara Reporters BREAKING: Tension In Abuja As Shiite Regroup For Fresh Protest 0 Comments 16 Hours Ago

The police had on Monday lost Umar while three other officers were injured when the police moved in to disperse hundreds of protesters.

A ChannelsTV reporter, Precious Owolabi, was also hit by a bullet and later died in hospital.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM BREAKING: Tension In Abuja As Shiite Regroup For Fresh Protest
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Deputy Commissioner Of Police Killed In Police, Shiites Clash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Media Groups Condemn Killing Of ChannelsTV Reporter, Precious Owolabi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky: 54 Shiites Arrested, 3 Police Officers Shot, Says Frank Mba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Group Mourns Victims Of El-Zakzaky Protest
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari In Emergency Meeting With Security Chiefs Over Shiites Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion My Lord, Chief Justice Ibrahim Tanko You Gaffed Authoritatively! By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Ex-Ministers Dropped By Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial List: Nigerians Express Anger, Disappointment Over Buhari’s Nomination
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial List: More Details About Buhari's Nomination
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Tension In Abuja As Shiite Regroup For Fresh Protest
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Some Buhari's Ministerial Nominees Are Fantastically Corrupt, Says Yakassai
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Armed Miyetti Allah Vigilantes Now Manning Ondo Highways --Barrister Ajulo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police BREAKING: Police Confirm Eight Dead In Enugu Underground Water Tank
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics PDP To Buhari: Your Ministerial List Is Colourless, Uninspiring
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Deputy Commissioner Of Police Killed In Police, Shiites Clash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Trump's Government To Send Five Nigerian IDPs To United States
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Environment Air Peace Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad