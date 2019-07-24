Shiites' Protest: UK Government Warns Citizens Travelling To Nigeria

The government of the United Kingdom has advised its citizens against travelling to Nigeria over heightened insecurity following clashes between the Nigeria Police Force and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

In its updated travel advisory made available to SaharaReporters, the UK government advised citizens to "avoid places where crowds gather, including political meetings, religious gatherings and places of worship, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, transport hubs and camps for displaced people".

The Shia group is demanding the release of its leader detained by the President Muhammadu Buhari government despite court orders for his release.

In a statement on its website, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office advised against travel to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Gombe states. See Also ACTIVISM Police Arrest 12 Shiite Protesters In Abuja

Others include Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River, Bauchi, Zamfara, Kano State, Kaduna, Jigawa, Katsina and Kogi States.

The warning was issued because "terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Nigeria" adding that "attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect western interests as well as places visited by tourists".

