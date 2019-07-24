Two Killed In Day 2 Of Shiites, Police Clash

“It is our constitutional right and we must protest. The only thing is to free him and let him go for treatment. Armed robbers, kidnappers and Boko Haram have been treated in this country, so let him go for treatments,” the Shia group said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2019

Another two members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria have been killed in the ongoing clash between the Islamic group and the Nigeria Police Force.

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported the killing of at least two Shiites while a cop, Umar of the Abuja police command was also shot dead in the head.

A ChannelsTV reporter, Precious Owolabi, was killed by stray bullets during the clash.

The Shiites vowed to continue the protest demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. See Also ACTIVISM Police Arrest 12 Shiite Protesters In Abuja 0 Comments 4 Minutes Ago

At the resumed protest, policemen shot at the protesters who were trying to regroup for another #FreeZakzaky protest.

The protesters responded by hauling stones at the police. Two of the protesters were hit by bullets with many injured. The police also arrested many protesters.

