Afenifere To ‘Killer Herdsmen’: Leave South-West Now Or Face Confrontation

We are miffed that those who will not allow our elected governors to have police are now setting up Fulani bandit-vigilantes on our soil in addition to the militias terrorising our land.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2019

Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, has asked herdsmen in the south-west to leave the region or face consequences, TheCable reports.

During a press conference in Lagos, leaders of the group asked the national assembly not to amend the land use act to grant powers to the federal government to take over state lands for Ruga.

Other Afenifere leaders at the press conference were Banji Akintoye, Femi Okunrounmu, Yinka Odumakin, Supo Shonibare and Sola Lawal.

Ayo Adebanjo, an elder statesman, who read the statement on behalf of other leaders of the group, said the killings in the region would no longer be tolerated.

Adebanjo said the group demands the immediate exit of the “killer herdsmen” from Yoruba land, adding that refusal to leave would lead to a confrontation from the people.

The statement partly read, “We are miffed that those who will not allow our elected governors to have police are now setting up Fulani bandit-vigilantes on our soil in addition to the militias terrorising our land.

We demand their immediate exit from Yoruba land. And if they refuse to leave in a reasonable time, we will not stop our people from confronting them.”

“We cannot continue to live under these conditions. The blood of our people will no longer be used to water the tree of a dysfunctional unitary order. We demand an immediate timeline for a return to a federalist Nigeria so that we can have the autonomy to run our internal affairs. Failure to do so will constrain our capacity to continue to restrain our people from embracing self-determination.

“It is now clear we Yorubas have had enough, as the Ooni of Ife, Alaafin of Oyo and Prof. Wole Soyinka and other Yoruba patriots have warned. We sound it very loud and clearly that corporate Yoruba have never questioned the continued existence of Nigeria and we hope no one pushes us to that.”

Ango Abdullahi, chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, had earlier called on herdsmen in the southern part of the country to return to the north if their safety is no longer guaranteed but President Muhammadu Buhari asked the cattle rearers to ignore the order.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International US Travel Ban Shows Presidential Election Was Rigged —Atiku
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Environment Lagosians React As Kadaria Ahmed Faults Sanwo-Olu Over Demolition of Poor People’s Homes
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Some Buhari's Ministerial Nominees Are Fantastically Corrupt, Says Yakassai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ministerial List: Nigerians Express Anger, Disappointment Over Buhari’s Nomination
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akpabio: I'll Help Buhari To Take Nigeria To 'Next Level', Close Doors Of People Leaving Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Unlike President Buhari Appoints Cabinet 24 Hours After Assuming Office
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International US Travel Ban Shows Presidential Election Was Rigged —Atiku
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Civil Servant Bought N500 Million Property In 8-Year-Old Son's Name --Investigative Panel
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Environment Lagosians React As Kadaria Ahmed Faults Sanwo-Olu Over Demolition of Poor People’s Homes
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Economy President Buhari Sacks 2,525 N-Power Beneficiaries
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Trade Why MTN Retired Paschal Dozie, Five Other Directors
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME US Citizen Assaults Nigerian, Breaks Car Key In His Ear
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Blogger Reveals How Popular Nigerian Author Raped His Five Daughters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Hoodlums Destroy APC Secretariat
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Some Buhari's Ministerial Nominees Are Fantastically Corrupt, Says Yakassai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Seizes Six Multimillion-Naira Properties Traced To Okorocha, Wife, Daughter
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel "Altitude Incident" Forces Med-View Aircraft To Make Emergency Landing In Lagos
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Governor Emmanuel Udom Using Taxpayer’s Money To Build Exotic Church By Abiodun Sanusi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad