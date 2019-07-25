EFCC: UK Too Slow In Recovering $2.4 Billion From Diezani

Ibrahim Magu, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has accused the United Kingdom authorities of being too slow with the prosecution of Diezani Alison-Madueke, Nigeria's former minister of petroleum resources.

Magu spoke on Wednesday while receiving a team of International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said no kobo had been recovered from the $2.4 billion allegedly frittered away by the ex-minister.

According to the Cable, Magu said, “There is the case of Diezani which has been going on for over four years and the amount involved is about $2.4 billion and no kobo has been recovered from overseas,” he said.

“Though we have not been able to arrest some of these fleeing people, it is good that they know they are on red notice, as there are Nigerians like Diezani whom we have applied for.”

Magu disclosed that getting Diezani, Dan Etete, also a former petroleum minister, and those who are abroad but facing fraud charges in Nigeria back to the country had been a problem.

He urged the countries hosting the former officials to either prosecute them or hand them over to Nigeria “since they are Nigerians".

The EFCC chairman assured Interpol of the commission’s continued support on information sharing.

“We are willing to cooperate with Interpol at all times, if there is anything other enforcement agencies cannot provide especially in financial crime, the Interpol is sure to get result here in EFCC because we specialize in financial crime, money laundering and terrorist financing,” he said.

“We are thankful for Interpol residency in the EFCC 24/7. We are delighted that the collaboration with Interpol is yielding results, especially in the area of intelligence.”

In June, detectives from the UK visited Nigeria to “gather more evidence” against Diezani.