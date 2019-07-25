Family Of Slain Woman Seeks Justice, Blames Police For Killing

The family of Mrs Grace Dagbo has called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death at Ovwian-Aladja, Delta State, after an encounter with the police.

The Dagbo family and Civil Societies Organizations like the Delta State chapter of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights(CDHR) and Behind Bar Rights Initiative (BBI), have asked the police to fish out the killers of Grace.

The families and CSOs are holding the police attached to the Ovwian/Aladja division, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, responsible for her killing.

SaharaReporters gathered that Grace in the company of her 11-year-old daughter, Oghenenyerhovwo Dagbo, was flagged down by some police officers at Igbiki junction, Ovwian-Aladja, and asked for the tinted permit of the Toyota Sienna Space Bus with registration number plate AGL 822 EY car that she was driving.

She reportedly told the police that she left the permit at home while she was rushing out of the house.

The officers, unsatisfied with her response, dragged Grace and her daughter down from the car and drove away from the car, leaving them stranded in the middle of the road at about 8 pm.

It was, however, learnt that Grace and her daughter boarded a tricycle to leave the scene but she was found dead minutes after, with gunshots wounds on her body.

Israel Joe, Delta state secretary of CDHR; Harrison Gwamnishu, founder of BBI and the husband of Grace, called on the police to investigate her death and also punish the officers on duty for lack of display of professional conduct.

Husband of the deceased, Benjamin, also lamented the killing of her wife.

He said, “Too many questions left answered. Why will the Nigerian Police admittedly orchestrate your brutal murder on that Saturday evening 20th July 2019? There was nothing in your heart except love and kindness. With over 300 girls conservatively having undergone your tutelage, a country like ours ought to encourage people like you to help reduce joblessness with your enterprise.

"Ironically, it’s the same very government that bears responsibility for your gruesome murder in cold blood in front of our helpless underaged child who will now have to live the rest of her life in the reality of this horrible trauma. My heart bleeds in pain of your having left us just like that.”

It was gathered that three policemen, including a senior officer, had been arrested over their alleged role and unprofessional conducts resulting in the killing of Mrs Dagbo.

Also as a punitive measure, CSP Aniete Eyo was transferred from the Ovwian Aladja division. Joe of CDHR commended the Delta State Police Command for their immediate action on the killings.

He, however, condemned CSP Eyo for failing to deal with the spate of cultism and robbery incidents in his division.

Joe said, "CSP Aniete Eyo who was recently transferred to Ovwian/Aladja division has caused nothing but fear and torment to the people of the Area.

“Instead of addressing the high rate of cultism and criminality, they have opted the option of same brutality and extortion which hasn't add up to cleaning the environment, thereby causing the untimely death of our hardworking lady, late Mrs Grace Ugo Dagbo.

“While we watch keenly for the prosecution of that police who orchestrated the untimely death of Mrs Dagbo, we also want to sound it loud and clear that you must not test the powers of local men, the people would react rather."

Meanwhile, the state police command confirmed the killing of Grace and condemned the police on duty for their unprofessional misconduct.