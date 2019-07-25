Gbajabiamila Appoints Reps Standing Committees, Special Panels

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2019

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has named leaders of standing committees of the lower chamber of the National Assembly, ThePunch reports.

At the plenary on Thursday, the Speaker appointed chairmen and vice-chairmen of the committees.

Gbajabiamila also appointed several ad hoc committees and investigative panels.

For Banking and Finance Committee, Gbajabiamila announced Victor Nwokolo as chairman, while the Committee on Communication would be headed by Akin Adeyemi.

Gbajabiamila said that the Defense Committee would be headed by Jimi Benson while Federal Judiciary Committee would be headed by Luke Onofiok.

The speaker announced James Faleke as Chairman of the Committee on Finance while the Committee on Interior would be led by Nasril Daura.

He said the Committee on Health Institutions would be led by Paschal Obi while Committee on Anti-corruption would be headed by Nicholas Shehu.

The Committee on Solid Minerals would be headed by Micheal Okon, while Committee on Sports would be headed by Olamide Osoba, the speaker said.

At the end of the announcement, members were seen in various group discussions while others thronged the speaker’s seat in what seemed to be a protest.

 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

