NANS Protests Against Xenophobia At MTN, DSTV Offices In Makurdi

South African Police Xenophobia

Miffed by the killings of Nigerians in South Africa, the National Associations of Nigeria Students (NANS), on Thursday, protested at the DSTV and MTN offices in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The association, led by its Deputy Zonal Coordinator, Aba Owoicho Aba, held a protest in Makurdi condemning the incessant xenophobic killings targeted at Nigeria nationals in South Africa.

The protesters, numbering over 100 marched from Wurukum roundabout, paralysing activities at DSTV offices located around High Level and Wadata, as well as MTN offices in the state capital.

Speaking with journalists, Owoicho said they would close down all South African businesses in Nigeria including, MTN, DSTV and Shoprite, noting that if Nigeria businesses cannot enjoy peace and support to thrive just as South African businesses enjoy from Nigerian government, then it is only reasonable that all South African businesses should be closed down.

He said, "It is very painful to see that a country which supported South Africa to attain independence, its citizens are being massacred. Nigeria fought hard to stop apartheid and now, they are paying us back with evil.

"We will not allow any South African business to thrive until a concrete arrangement is put in place to guarantee the safety of Nigerians in South Africa. We want to draw the attention of the international community to this dastardly act.”

MTN Manager, Vera Obe, told the students that the organization was deeply worried over the killings of Nigerians in South Africa, assuring that cogent actions were being taken to nip the development in the bud.

