Nigeria Climb To 33rd In Latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles have been rewarded for their bronze win in the recently-concluded Africa Cup of Nation tournament in Egypt, Goal.com reports.

In a list released today by FIFA, Nigeria has moved up to 33rd place from 45th position in the FIFA World Rankings.

Rewarding the Super Eagles’ efforts in the 32nd AFCON, the Super Eagles climbed 12 places from their 45th position in June, accruing 1481 points.

The Nigerian team finished second in the group stage, and defeated the five-time African champions, Cameroon in the Round of 16 and went on to defeat Mandela’s boys in the quarter-final.

The Super Eagles, however, remain third in Africa behind the silver medal winner, Senegal who are currently ranked 20th, and Tunisia ranked 29th.

The recent ranking shows how the AFCON champions, Algeria sky-rocketed to 40th position from 68th position making a-28-step move to the fourth in Africa while Morocco ranks 41st.