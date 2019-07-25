Nine ‘Wayward’ Drivers Forfeit Vehicles to Lagos Government

A Lagos State Mobile Court has ordered the permanent forfeiture of nine vehicles confiscated from their owners for driving against traffic along Oshodi-Mile 2 expressway.

This was disclosed in a statement released by Olayinka Egbeyemi, the Chairman of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force).

Salau Omobola, the presiding magistrate, also ordered 20-hours of community service to the drivers of the vehicles.

The accused were arrested on Tuesday evening and arraigned on Wednesday.

They pleaded guilty to the offence when the charge was read to them in court.

Egbeyemi said: “They ran into our enforcement team while we were returning from demolition exercise at Eric Moore and Orile-Iganmu along Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Tuesday evening.”

He disclosed that residents and motorists had been complaining seriously about the activities of drivers moving against traffic and causing serious gridlock daily along the axis.

“Honestly speaking, it is painful that with a high level of enlightenment campaigns and several warnings by the government, motorists including private car owners can still be driving against traffic in such thereby blocking on-coming vehicles and causing standstill at Iyana-Isolo,” he said.

The chairman, however, advised the remaining 12 drivers who abandoned their vehicles and ran away to avoid arrest to immediately report to the agency for prosecution.

