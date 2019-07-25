UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Unlike President Buhari Appoints Cabinet 24 Hours After Assuming Office

*Took Buhari almost 60 days

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2019

Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, has given key cabinet roles to leading Brexiteers hours after becoming the UK's new prime minister.

It took Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari almost two months to do the same.

The BBC reports that Dominic Raab and Priti Patel returned to government as foreign secretary and home secretary, respectively.

Sajid Javid has been named as the new chancellor as more than half of Theresa May's old cabinet, including leadership rival Jeremy Hunt, quit or were sacked.

Earlier, Mr Johnson said the Brexit "doomsters and gloomsters" were wrong and the UK would leave on 31 October.

Speaking outside No 10, he said the UK would meet that deadline "no ifs, no buts", adding: "The buck stops with me".

Mr Johnson then turned his attention to a radical overhaul of the government, with 17 of May's former senior ministers being axed or stepping down.

Announcing his departure, Foreign Secretary Mr Hunt said he had been offered an alternative role but had turned it down.

